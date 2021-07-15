Gold rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai hikes - 15 July 2021

Gold rates today, 15 July 2021: Gold rates today hiked at major cities, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai. Gold rates in Delhi for 10 grams of 22-carat have remained at Rs. 47,050 with a surge of Rs. 100 and that of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 51,250 with a surge of Rs. 50. The gold rates in Chennai are at Rs 45,310 with a hike of Rs. 100 per 10 gram of 22 carats and the gold rate of 24-carat is at Rs. 49,430 with a hike of Rs. 110.



The gold rates in Kolkata per 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 47,400 per 10 grams of 22 carats with a hike of Rs. 100 and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 50,100 with a hike of Rs. 100. The gold rates in Mumbai per 10 grams of 22 carats have been at Rs. 47,080 and Rs. 48,080 per 10 grams of 24 carats gold with a hike of Rs. 190 on both metals. Meanwhile, the silver rates have been at Rs 69,200 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, and the silver rate at Chennai is at Rs. 69,200.

The gold and silver rates mentioned here are due at 8 am and continue to fluctuate every day. Bullion market experts say there are many reasons for the gold rate to fluctuate, such as the change in international market currency prices, inflation, gold reserves at central banks, their interest rates, the jewellery market, geographical tensions, trade wars, and many other factors are said to impact the gold rate. The gold rates have been decreasing as the Federal Reserves hinted over the rise in interest rates.



Gold rates at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai are as follows.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 47,050 Rs. 51,250 Rs.69,200 Chennai Rs. 45,310 Rs. 49,430 Rs.69,200 Kolkata Rs. 47,400 Rs. 50,100 Rs.69,200 Mumbai Rs. 47,080 Rs. 48,080 Rs.69,200