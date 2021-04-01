Gold rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai on 01 April 2021

Gold rate today on 01 April 2021: Gold rates today have slashed at all major cities in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai. Gold rate in Delhi for 22-carat has remained at Rs. 43,250 with a fall of Rs. 250 and that of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 47,180 with Rs. 270 fall. In Chennai, the gold rate is at Rs 41,740 per ten gram of 22 carat with Rs. 180 decrease and 24-carat gold is at Rs. 45,540 with Rs. 190 decrease.

The gold rates in Kolkata is at Rs. 43,680 per 10 gram of 22 carat with Rs. 270 decrease fall and the rate of ten grams of 24 carat is at Rs. 46,400 with Rs. 270 fall. In Mumbai, the gold rates have been at Rs. 43,370 and Rs. 44,370 per ten grams of 22 carat and 24 carat with a fall of Rs. 250.

Gold and silver prices have weakened at global markets, making the domestic prices in India also weak, resulting in the fall of prices. However, the gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment, and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned price is closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or an increase.