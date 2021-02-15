Gold rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai on 15 February 2021

-Gold rate today on 15 February 2021: Gold rates have remained stable at all major cities on Monday. On MCX, the gold rates have been at Rs. 48,290. Gold rate in Delhi for 22-carat has remained at Rs. 46,400 and that of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 50,620. In Chennai, the gold rate is at Rs 44,690 per ten gram of 22 carat with Rs. 20 increase and 24-carat gold Rs. 48,750 with an increase of Rs. 10.



The gold rates in Kolkata is at Rs. 47,140 per 10 gram of 22 carat and the rate of ten grams of 24 carat is at Rs. 49,830. In Mumbai, the gold rates have been at Rs. 46,340, and Rs. 47,340 per ten grams of 22 carat and 24 carat with a fall of Rs. 100.





City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 46,400 Rs. 50,620 Rs.69,200 Chennai Rs. 44,690 Rs. 48,750 Rs.73,900 Kolkata Rs. 47,140 Rs. 49,830 Rs.69,200 Mumbai Rs. 46,340 Rs. 47,340 Rs.69,200

Gold and silver prices have weakened at global markets, making the domestic prices in India also weak, resulting in the fall of prices. However, the gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment, and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned price is closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or an increase.