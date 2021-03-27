Gold rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai on 27 March 2021

Gold rate today on 27 March 2021: Gold rates today have fall down at all major cities in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai. Gold rate in Delhi for 22-carat has remained at Rs. 43,850 with a fall of Rs. 300 and that of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 47,840 with Rs. 320 fall. In Chennai, the gold rate is at Rs 42,160 per ten gram of 22 carat with Rs. 190 decrease and 24-carat gold is at Rs. 46,000 with Rs. 290 decrease.

The gold rates in Kolkata is at Rs. 44,190 per 10 gram of 22 carat with Rs. 150 fall and the rate of ten grams of 24 carat is at Rs. 46,910 with Rs. 120 slash. In Mumbai, the gold rates have been at Rs. 43,760 and Rs. 44,760 per ten grams of 22 carat and 24 carat with a fall of Rs. 160.





City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) Silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 43,850 Rs. 47,840 Rs.65,000 Chennai Rs. 42,160 Rs. 46,000 Rs.69,500 Kolkata Rs. 44,190 Rs. 46,910 Rs.65,000 Mumbai Rs. 43,760 Rs. 44,760 Rs.65,000

Gold and silver prices have weakened at global markets, making the domestic prices in India also weak, resulting in the fall of prices. However, the gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment, and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned price is closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or an increase.