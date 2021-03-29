Gold rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai on 29 March 2021

Gold rate today on 29 March 2021: Gold rates today have hiked at all major cities in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai. Gold rate in Delhi for 22-carat has remained at Rs. 44,060 with a hike of Rs. 10 and that of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 48,060 with Rs. 10 hike. In Chennai, the gold rate is at Rs 42,330 per ten gram of 22 carat with Rs. 10 increase and 24-carat gold is at Rs. 46,180 with Rs. 10 increase.

The gold rates in Kolkata is at Rs. 44,190 per 10 gram of 22 carat with Rs. 10 hike and the rate of ten grams of 24 carat is at Rs. 46,910 with Rs. 10 surge. In Mumbai, the gold rates have been at Rs. 42,990 and Rs. 43,990 per ten grams of 22 carat and 24 carat with a fall of Rs. 10.





City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 44,060 Rs. 48,060 Rs.64,700 Chennai Rs. 42,330 Rs. 46,180 Rs.69,300 Kolkata Rs. 44,190 Rs. 46,910 Rs.64,700 Mumbai Rs. 42,990 Rs. 43,990 Rs.64,700

Gold and silver prices have weakened at global markets, making the domestic prices in India also weak, resulting in the fall of prices. However, the gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment, and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned price is closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or an increase.