Top
  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Business

Gold rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai remain choppy - 17 July 2021

Gold rates today, 17 July 2021
x

Gold rates today, 17 July 2021

Highlights

Gold rates today, 17 July 2021: Gold rates in Delhi per 10 grams of 22 carats hiked by Rs. 110 to Rs. 47,410 and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 51,710 with Rs. 110 hike.

Gold rates today, 17 July 2021: Gold rates today hiked at Delhi and has fall down in Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai. Gold rates in Delhi for 10 grams of 22-carat have remained at Rs. 47,410 with a surge of Rs. 110 and that of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 51,710 with a surge of Rs. 110. The gold rates in Chennai are at Rs 45,610 with a fall of Rs. 140 per 10 gram of 22 carats and the gold rate of 24-carat is at Rs. 49,760 with a fall of Rs. 140.

The gold rates in Kolkata per 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 47,660 per 10 grams of 22 carats with a fall of Rs. 40 and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 49,760 with a fall of Rs. 640. The gold rates in Mumbai per 10 grams of 22 carats have been at Rs. 47,340 and Rs. 48,340 per 10 grams of 24 carats gold with a fall of Rs. 140 on both metals. Meanwhile, the silver rates have been at Rs 68,400 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, and the silver rate at Chennai is at Rs. 74,300.
The gold and silver rates mentioned here are due at 8 am and continue to fluctuate every day. Bullion market experts say there are many reasons for the gold rate to fluctuate, such as the change in international market currency prices, inflation, gold reserves at central banks, their interest rates, the jewellery market, geographical tensions, trade wars, and many other factors are said to impact the gold rate. The gold rates have been decreasing as the Federal Reserves hinted over the rise in interest rates.
Gold rates at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai are as follows.

City

22 carat Gold (10gms)

24 carat Gold (10gms)

silver (1kg)

Delhi

Rs. 47,410

Rs. 51,710

Rs.68,400

Chennai

Rs. 45,610

Rs. 49,760

Rs.74,300

Kolkata

Rs. 47,660

Rs. 49,760

Rs.68,400

Mumbai

Rs. 47,340

Rs. 48,340

Rs.68,400

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X