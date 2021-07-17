Gold rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai remain choppy - 17 July 2021
Gold rates today, 17 July 2021: Gold rates in Delhi per 10 grams of 22 carats hiked by Rs. 110 to Rs. 47,410 and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 51,710 with Rs. 110 hike.
Gold rates today, 17 July 2021: Gold rates today hiked at Delhi and has fall down in Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai. Gold rates in Delhi for 10 grams of 22-carat have remained at Rs. 47,410 with a surge of Rs. 110 and that of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 51,710 with a surge of Rs. 110. The gold rates in Chennai are at Rs 45,610 with a fall of Rs. 140 per 10 gram of 22 carats and the gold rate of 24-carat is at Rs. 49,760 with a fall of Rs. 140.
City
22 carat Gold (10gms)
24 carat Gold (10gms)
silver (1kg)
Delhi
Rs. 47,410
Rs. 51,710
Rs.68,400
Chennai
Rs. 45,610
Rs. 49,760
Rs.74,300
Kolkata
Rs. 47,660
Rs. 49,760
Rs.68,400
Mumbai
Rs. 47,340
Rs. 48,340
Rs.68,400