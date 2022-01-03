Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam - 03 January 2022

Gold rates today, 3 January 2022: Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam have been surged. Going by the rates today, the Gold rates in Bangalore city for 10 grams of 22-carat is at Rs. 45,460 with a hike of Rs. 10 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24-carat are at Rs. 49,600 with a hike of Rs 10. The gold rates in Hyderabad are holding at Rs 45,450 per 10 gram of 22 carat with a hike of Rs. 10 and 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 49,600 with a hike of Rs. 10.



Gold rates in Kerala per 10 gram of 22-carat are at Rs. 45,460 with a hike of Rs. 10 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 49,600 with a hike of Rs. 10. The gold rates in Visakhapatnam followed the same trends with Rs. 45,460 per 10 gram of 22 carats with a hike of Rs. 10 and 10 grams of 24 carat gold is at Rs. 49,600 with a hike of Rs. 10. On the other hand, silver rates in Hyderabad, Kerala and Visakhapatnam per one kilogram have been at Rs. 66,600 and at Bangalore, the silver rates closed at Rs 62,700 The gold rates in global markets have been lower amid the rise in the US Dollar while in India, after the lifting of the lockdown, the gold rate has been increased. Gold rates across the major cities Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam City 22 carat gold 10 gms 24 carat 10gms gold silver per 1 kg Hyderabad Rs. 45,460 Rs. 49,600 Rs. 66,600 Bangalore Rs. 45,460 Rs. 49,600 Rs 62,700 Kerala Rs. 45,460 Rs. 49,600 Rs. 66,600 Visakhapatnam Rs. 45,460 Rs. 49,600 Rs. 66,600