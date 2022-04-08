Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam - 08 April 2022
Highlights
Gold rates today, 08 April 2022: Gold rate today in Hyderabad is at Rs. 48,010 per 10 grams of 22-carat and Rs. 52,380 for ten gram of 24 carat gold.
Gold rates today, 08 April 2022: Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam have been hiked. Going by the rates today, the Gold rates in Bangalore city for 10 grams of 22-carat is at Rs. 48.010 with a hike of Rs. 210 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24-carat is at Rs. 52,380 with a hike of Rs 240. The gold rates in Hyderabad are holding at Rs 48,010 per 10 gram of 22 carat with a hike of Rs. 210 and 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 52,380 with a hike of Rs. 240.
Gold rates in Kerala per 10 gram of 22-carat are at Rs. 48,010 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 52,380. The gold rates in Visakhapatnam followed the same trends with Rs. 48,010 per 10 gram of 22 carats with a hike of Rs 210 and 10 grams of 24 carat gold is at Rs. 52,380 with a hike of Rs. 240.
On the other hand, silver rates in Hyderabad, Kerala and Visakhapatnam per one kilogram have been at Rs. 70,700 and at Bangalore, the silver rates closed at Rs. 70,700.
Gold rates across the major cities Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam
|City
|22 carat gold 10 gms
|24 carat 10gms gold
|silver per 1 kg
|Hyderabad
|Rs. 48,010
|Rs. 52,380
|Rs. 71,100
|Bangalore
|Rs. 48,010
|Rs. 52,380
|Rs. 71,100
|Kerala
|Rs. 48,010
|Rs. 52,380
|Rs. 71,100
|Visakhapatnam
|Rs. 48,010
|Rs. 52,380
|Rs. 71,100
Investment in gold in Hyderabad
While investing in gold in Hyderabad, there is a slight hesitation about buying gold, pearls, or precious jewellery. However, the people of Hyderabad can opt for the jewellery of various designs in myriad colours, followed by Bars and coins where there could be a good margin. On the other hand, the people who have budget constraints can opt for periodic investments by going on an installment basis for 11 months.
