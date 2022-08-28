Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam - 28 August 2022

Gold rates today, 28 August 2022: Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam surged. Going by the rates today, the Gold rates in Bangalore city for 10 grams of 22-carat is at Rs. 47,300 with a fall of Rs. 350 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24-carat is at Rs. 51,600 with a fall of Rs. 380. The gold rates in Hyderabad are holding at Rs 47,300 per 10 gram of 22 carat with a fall of Rs. 350 and 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs.51,600 with a fall of Rs. 380. 2022:today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam surged. Going by the rates today, the Gold rates in Bangalore city for 10 grams of 22-carat is at Rs. 47,300 with a fall of Rs. 350 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24-carat is at Rs. 51,600 with a fall of Rs. 380. The gold rates in Hyderabad are holding at Rs 47,300 per 10 gram of 22 carat with a fall of Rs. 350 and 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs.51,600 with a fall of Rs. 380.

Gold rates in Kerala per 10 gram of 22-carat are at Rs. 47,300 with a fall of Rs. 350 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 51,600 with a fall of Rs. 380. The gold rates in Visakhapatnam are at Rs. 47,300 per 10 gram of 22 carats and 10 grams of 24 carat gold is at Rs. 51,600. in Kerala per 10 gram of 22-carat are at Rs. 47,300 with a fall of Rs. 350 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 51,600 with a fall of Rs. 380. The gold rates in Visakhapatnam are at Rs. 47,300 per 10 gram of 22 carats and 10 grams of 24 carat gold is at Rs. 51,600.

On the other hand, silver rates in Hyderabad, Kerala and Visakhapatnam per one kilogram have been at Rs. 60,700 and at Bangalore also, the silver rates closed at Rs. 60,700.

Gold rates across the major cities Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam

City 22 carat gold 10 gms 24 carat 10gms gold Silver per 1 kg Hyderabad Rs. 47,300 Rs. 51,600 Rs. 60,700 Bangalore Rs. 47,300 Rs. 51,600 Rs. 60,700 Kerala Rs. 47,300 Rs. 51,600 Rs. 60,700 Visakhapatnam Rs. 47,300 Rs. 51,600 Rs. 60,700

Investment in gold in Hyderabad

While investing in gold in Hyderabad, there is a slight hesitation about buying gold, pearls, or precious jewellery. However, the people of Hyderabad can opt for the jewellery of various designs in myriad colours, followed by Bars and coins where there could be a good margin. On the other hand, the people who have budget constraints can opt for periodic investments by going on an installment basis for 11 months.