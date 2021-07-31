Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam - 31 July 2021

Gold rates today, 31 July 2021: Gold rates today have surged on Saturday at all major cities Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam. Going by the prices, Gold rates in Bangalore city for 10 grams of 22-carat is closed at Rs. 45,260 with a hike of Rs. 360 and the gold rates of 10 grams of 24-carat are at Rs. 49,380 with a hike of Rs. 380. The gold rates in Hyderabad are also holding at Rs 45,260 per 10 gram of 22-carat with a hike of Rs. 360 and 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 49,380 with a hike of Rs. 380.



Gold rates in Kerala per 10 gram of 22-carat is at Rs. 45,260 with a hike of Rs. 360 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is Rs. 49,380 with a surge of Rs. 380. The gold rates in Visakhapatnam followed the same trends with Rs. 45,260 per 10 gram of 22 carats with a hike of Rs. 360 and Rs. 49,380 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold with a hike of Rs.380.

On the other hand, silver rates in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam per one kg have been at Rs. 73,210 and at Bangalore and Kerala and silver rates closed at Rs 68,210.

The gold rates in global markets have been lower amid the rise in the US Dollar while in India, after the lifting of the lockdown, the gold rate has been increased.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 44,910 Rs. 49,000 Rs.68,210 Hyderabad Rs. 44,910 Rs. 49,000 Rs.73,210 Kerala Rs. 44,910 Rs. 49,000 Rs.68,210 Visakhapatnam Rs. 44,910 Rs. 49,000 Rs.73,210

Investment in gold in Hyderabad

While investing in gold in Hyderabad, there is a slight hesitation about buying gold, pearls, or precious jewellery. However, the people of Hyderabad can opt for the jewellery of various designs in myriad colours, followed by Bars and coins where there could be a good margin. On the other hand, the people who have budget constraints can opt for periodic investments by going on an installment basis for 11 months.