Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam - 31 July 2021
Gold rates today, 31 July 2021: Gold rates today in Hyderabad remained at Rs. 44,260 per 10 grams of 22-carat with a surge of Rs. 360.
Gold rates today, 31 July 2021: Gold rates today have surged on Saturday at all major cities Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam. Going by the prices, Gold rates in Bangalore city for 10 grams of 22-carat is closed at Rs. 45,260 with a hike of Rs. 360 and the gold rates of 10 grams of 24-carat are at Rs. 49,380 with a hike of Rs. 380. The gold rates in Hyderabad are also holding at Rs 45,260 per 10 gram of 22-carat with a hike of Rs. 360 and 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 49,380 with a hike of Rs. 380.
City
22 carat Gold (10gms)
24 carat Gold (10gms)
silver (1kg)
Bangalore
Rs. 44,910
Rs. 49,000
Rs.68,210
Hyderabad
Rs. 44,910
Rs. 49,000
Rs.73,210
Kerala
Rs. 44,910
Rs. 49,000
Rs.68,210
Visakhapatnam
Rs. 44,910
Rs. 49,000
Rs.73,210