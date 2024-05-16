Salt: We get momentum at the right time

Kolkata Knight Riders have been remarkable in the league phase of this IPL season and big-hitting opener Phil Salt is now hoping for the side to sustain the momentum and "put our best foot forward" in the play-offs. Two-time champions KKR are currently at the top of the pecking order with 9 points following nine wins and three losses in 13 matches.



"It's about taking it day by day and hopefully we put our best foot forward and get the momentum at the right time," Salt said on KKR's Knights Dugout Podcast. Salt has been one of the key players in KKR's impressive run to the play-offs, forming a formidable partnership with fellow opener Sunil Narine by taking the opposition bowling attack to the cleaners. Left-arm pacer Micthell Starc, Salt's colleague at KKR, said the team is desperate to regain the trophy they won twice in the past. "I'm excited to get involved here at KKR and hopefully it will be a really successful season for us. We're here to get the trophy and that's what we're aiming for and hopefully we're going to do exactly that," Starc said.

The Australian pacer also shed some light on his return to IPL after 10 years. "It's been a while since I've been here. Was supposed to be here with KKR in 2018 but I got injured. So it's exciting to be back and looking forward to it."