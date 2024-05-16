Live
- Awfis Space Solutions IPO price band fixed, issue will open on May 22
- Rainfall and thunderstorms expected in Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema for three days
- Election-related seizures cross 1,100 crore in Rajasthan since March 1
- Lightning kills Kerala native in Goa
- CAPF starts early route marches in Sandeshkhali
- ‘Furiosa’ earns rousing 6-minute ovation at Cannes 2024, Chris Hemsworth gets emotional
- Cannes 2024: Indian Classic ‘Manthan’ Restored, son of star Smita Patil reacts
- Viksit Bharat Ambassador: Govt provides ration to population greater than US-EU together, says Ashwini Vaishnaw
- Several labourers injured in a goods Carrier mishap in Gadwal
- Four killed in road accident in West Bengal
Just In
Salt: We get momentum at the right time
Kolkata Knight Riders have been remarkable in the league phase of this IPL season and big-hitting opener Phil Salt is now hoping for the side to...
Kolkata Knight Riders have been remarkable in the league phase of this IPL season and big-hitting opener Phil Salt is now hoping for the side to sustain the momentum and "put our best foot forward" in the play-offs. Two-time champions KKR are currently at the top of the pecking order with 9 points following nine wins and three losses in 13 matches.
"It's about taking it day by day and hopefully we put our best foot forward and get the momentum at the right time," Salt said on KKR's Knights Dugout Podcast. Salt has been one of the key players in KKR's impressive run to the play-offs, forming a formidable partnership with fellow opener Sunil Narine by taking the opposition bowling attack to the cleaners. Left-arm pacer Micthell Starc, Salt's colleague at KKR, said the team is desperate to regain the trophy they won twice in the past. "I'm excited to get involved here at KKR and hopefully it will be a really successful season for us. We're here to get the trophy and that's what we're aiming for and hopefully we're going to do exactly that," Starc said.
The Australian pacer also shed some light on his return to IPL after 10 years. "It's been a while since I've been here. Was supposed to be here with KKR in 2018 but I got injured. So it's exciting to be back and looking forward to it."