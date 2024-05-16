  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

"Election Commission Allows Release of Funds for Welfare Schemes in AP After Government's Appeal"

Election Commission Allows Release of Funds for Welfare Schemes in AP After Governments Appeal
x
Highlights

The government in Andhra Pradesh has taken swift action following the recent elections, launching an action plan for the implementation of welfare schemes in the state.

The government in Andhra Pradesh has taken swift action following the recent elections, launching an action plan for the implementation of welfare schemes in the state. The government has given the green signal for the release of funds for Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) schemes.

Yesterday, a significant amount of funds were released by the AP government for various schemes. A total of 1,480 crores was released for the Asara scheme, while 502 crore was released for full fee reimbursement under the Jagananna Vidyadevena scheme. The government has announced that the funds for the remaining schemes will be released in the coming days.

However, there was a setback when the Election Commission initially blocked the release of DBT funds following a complaint from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). In response, the AP government approached the High Court against the decision of the Election Commission. After the elections were concluded, the Election Commission eventually allowed the release of funds for the welfare schemes.

This development is a positive step towards the implementation of crucial welfare schemes in Andhra Pradesh, ensuring that the funds reach those in need as soon as possible.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X