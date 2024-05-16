"Election Commission Allows Release of Funds for Welfare Schemes in AP After Government's Appeal"

The government in Andhra Pradesh has taken swift action following the recent elections, launching an action plan for the implementation of welfare schemes in the state. The government has given the green signal for the release of funds for Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) schemes.

Yesterday, a significant amount of funds were released by the AP government for various schemes. A total of 1,480 crores was released for the Asara scheme, while 502 crore was released for full fee reimbursement under the Jagananna Vidyadevena scheme. The government has announced that the funds for the remaining schemes will be released in the coming days.



However, there was a setback when the Election Commission initially blocked the release of DBT funds following a complaint from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). In response, the AP government approached the High Court against the decision of the Election Commission. After the elections were concluded, the Election Commission eventually allowed the release of funds for the welfare schemes.



This development is a positive step towards the implementation of crucial welfare schemes in Andhra Pradesh, ensuring that the funds reach those in need as soon as possible.

