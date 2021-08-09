Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam - 9 August 2021

Gold rates today, 09 August 2021: Gold rates today have slashed on Monday at all major cities Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam. Going by the prices, Gold rates in Bangalore city for 10 grams of 22-carat is closed at Rs. 43,830 and the gold rates of 10 grams of 24-carat are at Rs. 47,820. The gold rates in Hyderabad are also holding at Rs 43,830 per 10 gram of 22-carat and 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 47,820.



Gold rates in Kerala per 10 gram of 22-carat is at Rs. 43,820 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is Rs. 47,820. The gold rates in Visakhapatnam followed the same trends with Rs. 43,830 per 10 gram of 22 carats and Rs. 47,820 for 10 grams of 24-carat.

On the other hand, silver rates in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam per one kg have been at Rs. 70,200 and at Bangalore and Kerala and silver rates closed at Rs 65,000.

The gold rates in global markets have been lower amid the rise in the US Dollar while in India, after the lifting of the lockdown, the gold rate has been increased.

Gold rates across the major cities Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 43,830 Rs. 47,820 Rs.65,000 Hyderabad Rs. 43,830 Rs. 47,820 Rs.70,200 Kerala Rs. 43,830 Rs. 47,820 Rs.65,000 Visakhapatnam Rs. 43,830 Rs. 47,820 Rs.70,200

Investment in gold in Hyderabad

While investing in gold in Hyderabad, there is a slight hesitation about buying gold, pearls, or precious jewellery. However, the people of Hyderabad can opt for the jewellery of various designs in myriad colours, followed by Bars and coins where there could be a good margin. On the other hand, the people who have budget constraints can opt for periodic investments by going on an installment basis for 11 months.