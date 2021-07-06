Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam on 06 July 2021

Gold rates today on 06 July 2021: Gold rates today have remained stable on Tuesday at all major cities across the country. Gold rates in Bangalore city for the 10 grams of 22-carat is closed at Rs. 44,310 and the gold rates of 10 grams of 24-carat are at Rs. 48,330. The gold rates in Hyderabad are also holding at Rs 44,310 per 10 gram of 22-carat and 10 grams of 24-carat gold are at Rs. 48,340.



Gold rates in Kerala per 10 gram of 22-carat gold are at Rs. 44,310 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24 carats are Rs. 48,340. The gold rates in Visakhapatnam followed the same trends with Rs. 44,310 per 10 gram of 22 carats and Rs. 48,340 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold.



On the other hand, silver rates per kilogram in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam have been at Rs. 75,000 and at Bangalore and Kerala, silver rates closed at Rs 70,400 without change.



The gold rates in global markets have been lower amid the rise in the US Dollar while in India, after the lifting of the lockdown, the gold rate has been increased.



Gold and silver rates mentioned here are due at 8 am, which will fluctuate at every moment every day. Bullion market experts say gold rates depend on the global gold rates affected by many international factors, including inflation, change in global prices, central bank gold reserve, fluctuating interest rates, and jewellery markets.



Gold rate across the major cities Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 44,310 Rs. 48,340 Rs.70,400 Hyderabad Rs. 44,310 Rs. 48,340 Rs.75,000 Kerala Rs. 44,310 Rs. 48,340 Rs.70,400 Vizag Rs. 44,310 Rs. 48,340 Rs.75,000

Investment in gold in Hyderabad

While investing in gold in Hyderabad, there is a slight hesitation about buying gold, pearls, or precious jewellery. However, the people of Hyderabad can opt for the jewellery of various designs in myriad colours, followed by Bars and coins where there could be a good margin. On the other hand, the people who have budget constraints can opt for periodic investments by going on an installment basis for 11 months.