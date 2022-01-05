Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam slashes - 05 January 2022

Gold rates today, 05 January 2022: Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam have been slashed. Going by the rates today, the Gold rates in Bangalore city for 10 grams of 22-carat is at Rs. 44,900 with a fall of Rs. 350 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24-carat are at Rs. 48,990 with a fall of Rs. 370. The gold rates in Hyderabad are holding at Rs 44,900 per 10 gram of 22 carat with a fall of Rs. 350 and 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 48,990 with a fall of Rs. 370.



Gold rates in Kerala per 10 gram of 22-carat are at Rs. 44,900 with a fall of Rs. 350 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 48,990 with a fall of Rs. 370. The gold rates in Visakhapatnam followed the same trends with Rs. 44,900 per 10 gram of 22 carats with a fall of Rs. 350 and 10 grams of 24 carat gold is at Rs. 48,990 with a fall of Rs. 370.

silver rates in Hyderabad, Kerala and Visakhapatnam per one kilogram have been at Rs. 65,700 and at Bangalore, the silver rates closed at Rs 61,700 On the other hand,in Hyderabad, Kerala and Visakhapatnam per one kilogram have been at Rs. 65,700 and at Bangalore, the silver rates closed at Rs 61,700

The gold rates in global markets have been lower amid the rise in the US Dollar while in India, after the lifting of the lockdown, the gold rate has been increased.

