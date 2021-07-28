Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam slashes - 28 July 2021

Gold rates today, 28 July 2021: Gold rates today have been slashed on Wednesday after a rise on Tuesday at all major cities Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam. Going by the prices, Gold rates in Bangalore city for 10 grams of 22-carat is closed at Rs. 44,600 with a fall of Rs. 200 and the gold rates of 10 grams of 24-carat are at Rs. 48,660 with a fall of Rs. 220. The gold rates in Hyderabad are also holding at Rs 44,600 per 10 gram of 22-carat with a fall of Rs. 200 and 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 48,660 with a fall of Rs. 220.



Gold rates in Kerala per 10 gram of 22-carat is at Rs. 44,600 with a fall of Rs. 200 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is Rs. 48,660 with a slash of Rs. 220. The gold rates in Visakhapatnam followed the same trends with Rs. 44,600 per 10 gram of 22 carats with a fall of Rs. 200 and Rs. 48,880 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold with a drop of Rs.220. On the other hand, silver rates in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam per one kg have been at Rs. 71,900 and at Bangalore and Kerala and silver rates closed at Rs 67,100. The gold rates in global markets have been lower amid the rise in the US Dollar while in India, after the lifting of the lockdown, the gold rate has been increased. Gold rates across the major cities Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 44,600 Rs. 48,660 Rs.67,100 Hyderabad Rs. 44,600 Rs. 48,660 Rs.71,900 Kerala Rs. 44,600 Rs. 48,660 Rs.67,100 Visakhapatnam Rs. 44,600 Rs. 48,660 Rs.71,900