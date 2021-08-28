Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam surges - 28 August 2021

Gold rates today, 28 August 2021: Gold rates today have surged on Saturday at all major cities in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam. Going by the prices, Gold rates in Bangalore city for 10 grams of 22-carat is closed at Rs. 44,400 with a hike of Rs. 200 and the gold rates of 10 grams of 24-carat are at Rs. 48,440 with a hike of Rs. 220. The gold rates in Hyderabad are also holding at Rs 44,400 per 10 gram of 22-carat with a hike of Rs. 200 and 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 48,440 with a hike of Rs. 220.



Gold rates in Kerala per 10 gram of 22-carat is at Rs. 44,400 with a hike of Rs. 200 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 48,440 with a hike of Rs. 220. The gold rates in Visakhapatnam followed the same trends with Rs. 44,400 per 10 gram of 22 carats with a hike of Rs. 200 and Rs. 48,440 for 10 grams of 24-carat with a fall of Rs. 220.

On the other hand, silver rates in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam per one kg have been at Rs. 67,900 and at Bangalore and Kerala and silver rates closed at Rs 63,000.

gold rates in global markets have been lower amid the rise in the US Dollar while in India, after the lifting of the lockdown, the gold rate has been increased.

Gold rates across the major cities Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) Silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 44,400 Rs. 48,440 Rs.67,900 Hyderabad Rs. 44,400 Rs. 48,440 Rs.63,000 Kerala Rs. 44,400 Rs. 48,440 Rs.67,900 Visakhapatnam Rs. 44,400 Rs. 48,440 Rs.63,000

Investment in gold in Hyderabad

While investing in gold in Hyderabad, there is a slight hesitation about buying gold, pearls, or precious jewellery. However, the people of Hyderabad can opt for the jewellery of various designs in myriad colours, followed by Bars and coins where there could be a good margin. On the other hand, the people who have budget constraints can opt for periodic investments by going on an installment basis for 11 months.