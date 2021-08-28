Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam surges - 28 August 2021
Gold rates today, 28 August 2021: Gold rates today have surged on Saturday at all major cities in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam. Going by the prices, Gold rates in Bangalore city for 10 grams of 22-carat is closed at Rs. 44,400 with a hike of Rs. 200 and the gold rates of 10 grams of 24-carat are at Rs. 48,440 with a hike of Rs. 220. The gold rates in Hyderabad are also holding at Rs 44,400 per 10 gram of 22-carat with a hike of Rs. 200 and 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 48,440 with a hike of Rs. 220.
City
22 carat Gold (10gms)
24 carat Gold (10gms)
Silver (1kg)
Bangalore
Rs. 44,400
Rs. 48,440
Rs.67,900
Hyderabad
Rs. 44,400
Rs. 48,440
Rs.63,000
Kerala
Rs. 44,400
Rs. 48,440
Rs.67,900
Visakhapatnam
Rs. 44,400
Rs. 48,440
Rs.63,000