Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam surges 9 October 2021
Gold rates today, 9 October 2021: Gold rate today in Hyderabad is at Rs. 43,900 per 10 grams of 22-carat.
Gold rates today, 8 October 2021: Gold rates today have surged at all major cities in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam. The Gold rates in Bangalore city for 10 grams of 22-carat is closed at Rs. 43,900 with a hike of Rs. 100 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24-carat are at Rs. 47,890 with a hike of Rs. 110. The gold rates in Hyderabad are holding at Rs 43,900 per 10 gram 22 carat with a hike of Rs. 100 and 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 47,890 with a hike of Rs. 110.
City
22 carat Gold (10gms)
24 carat Gold (10gms)
silver (1kg)
Bangalore
Rs. 43,900
Rs. 47,890
Rs.61,200
Hyderabad
Rs. 43,900
Rs. 47,890
Rs.65,200
Kerala
Rs. 43,900
Rs. 47,890
Rs.65,200
Visakhapatnam
Rs. 43,900
Rs. 47,890
Rs.65,200