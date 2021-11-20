Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam unaltered - 20 November 2021

Gold rates today, 20 November 2021: Gold rates today have been stable at all major cities in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam. The Gold rates in Bangalore city for 10 grams of 22-carat is closed at Rs. 46,000 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24-carat are at Rs. 50,180. The gold rates in Hyderabad are holding at Rs 46,000 per 10 gram of 22 carat and 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 50,180. today have been stable at all major cities in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam. The Gold rates in Bangalore city for 10 grams of 22-carat is closed at Rs. 46,000 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24-carat are at Rs. 50,180. The gold rates in Hyderabad are holding at Rs 46,000 per 10 gram of 22 carat and 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 50,180.

gold rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 50,180. The gold rates in Visakhapatnam followed the same trends with Rs. 46,000 per 10 gram of 22 carats and 10 grams of 24 carat gold is at Rs. 50,180.

On the other hand, silver rates in Hyderabad, Kerala and Visakhapatnam per one kilogram have been at Rs. 70,700 and at Bangalore, the silver rates closed at Rs 66,000

The gold rates in global markets have been lower amid the rise in the US Dollar while in India, after the lifting of the lockdown, the gold rate has been increased.

City 22 carat gold 10 gms 24 carat 10gms Silver per 1 kg Hyderabad Rs. 46,000 Rs. 50,180 Rs. 70,700 Bangalore Rs. 46,000 Rs. 50,180 Rs 66,000 Kerala Rs. 46,000 Rs. 50,180 Rs. 70,700 Visakhapatnam Rs. 46,000 Rs. 50,180 Rs. 70,700

While investing in gold in Hyderabad, there is a slight hesitation about buying gold, pearls, or precious jewellery. However, the people of Hyderabad can opt for the jewellery of various designs in myriad colours, followed by Bars and coins where there could be a good margin. On the other hand, the people who have budget constraints can opt for periodic investments by going on an installment basis for 11 months.