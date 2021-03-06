Gold rates today slashes in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai on 06 March 2021

Gold rate today on 06 March 2021: Gold rates today have slashed at all major cities Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai. On MCX, the gold rates have been at Rs. 45,220 with a fall of Rs. 380. Gold rate in Delhi for 22-carat has remained at Rs. 43,600 with a fall of 350 and that of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 47,560 with a fall of Rs. 390. In Chennai, the gold rate is at Rs 41,840 per ten gram of 22 carat with Rs. 330 decrease and 24-carat gold at Rs. 45,630 with a slash of Rs. 390.

The gold rates in Kolkata is at Rs. 43,820 per 10 gram of 22 carat with a fall of Rs. 480 and the rate of ten grams of 24 carat is at Rs. 46,520 with a fall of Rs. 480. In Mumbai, the gold rates have been at Rs. 43,430 and Rs. 44,430 per ten grams of 22 carat and 24 carat with a fall of Rs. 470 on both metals.





City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) Silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 43,600 Rs. 47,560 Rs.65,420 Chennai Rs. 41,840 Rs. 45,630 Rs.69,900 Kolkata Rs. 42,820 Rs. 46,520 Rs.65,420 Mumbai Rs. 43,430 Rs. 44,430 Rs.65,420

Gold and silver prices have weakened at global markets, making the domestic prices in India also weak, resulting in the fall of prices. However, the gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment, and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned price is closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or an increase.