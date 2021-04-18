Gold rates today surges in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai on 18 April 2021

Gold rate today on 18 April 2021: Gold rates today have fall down at all major cities in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai. Gold rate in Delhi for 22-carat has remained at Rs. 46,260 with a surge of Rs. 110 and that of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 50,410 with a hike of Rs. 110. In Chennai, the gold rate is at Rs 44,520 per ten gram of 22 carat with Rs. 330 increase and 24-carat gold is at Rs. 48,560 with Rs. 360 increase.

The gold rates in Kolkata is at Rs. 46,300 per 10 gram of 22 carat with an increase of Rs. 110 and the rate of ten grams of 24 carat is at Rs. 49,000 with a fall of Rs. 100. In Mumbai, the gold rates have been at Rs. 45,000 and Rs. 46,000 per ten grams of 22 carat and 24 carat with Rs. 50 hike.

Gold and silver prices have weakened at global markets, making the domestic prices in India also weak, resulting in the fall of prices. However, the gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment, and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned price is closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or an increase.