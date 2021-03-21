Gold rates today surges in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai on 21 March 2021

Gold rate today on 21 March 2021: Gold rates today have hiked at all major cities in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai. On MCX, the gold rates have been at Rs. 46,090. Gold rate in Delhi for 22-carat has remained at Rs. 44,400 with a hike of Rs. 150 and that of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 48,440 with Rs. 170 hike. In Chennai, the gold rate is at Rs 42,500 per ten gram of 22 carat with Rs. 10 increase and 24-carat gold at Rs. 46,360 with Rs. 10 increase.

The gold rates in Kolkata is at Rs. 44,560 per 10 gram of 22 carat with Rs. 320 hike and the rate of ten grams of 24 carat is at Rs. 47,230 with Rs. 290 hike. In Mumbai, the gold rates have been at Rs. 43,930 and Rs. 44,930 per ten grams of 22 carat and 24 carat with a decrease of Rs. 140.





City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 44,400 Rs. 48,440 Rs.67,500 Chennai Rs. 42,500 Rs. 46,360 Rs.71,800 Kolkata Rs. 44,560 Rs. 47,230 Rs.67,500 Mumbai Rs. 43,930 Rs. 44,930 Rs.67,500

Gold and silver prices have weakened at global markets, making the domestic prices in India also weak, resulting in the fall of prices. However, the gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment, and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned price is closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or an increase.