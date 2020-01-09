Trending :
Gold, silver price in Hyderabad, other cities on January 9

Hyderabad: The gold rates, which came down, has again recorded a hike on Thursday (January 9). The tension between the US and Iran is said to be the main reason for the rise.

With this, the gold rates are touching the sky in the Hyderabad market. Here the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold increased by Rs 880 and reached Rs 42,860. Similarly, the rate of ten grams of 22-carat gold also hiked by Rs 840 and touched Rs 39,270.

The cost of silver increased by Rs 250 per kg and priced at Rs 51,000 in Hyderabad. A similar situation exists in Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam. Here the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold is Rs 42.860 and the rate of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 39,270.

Even in the Delhi market, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold has increased by Rs 840 and tagged at Rs 41,280. In the same way, the rate of ten grams of 22-carat gold also strengthened by Rs 850 and marked at Rs 40,100. The silver also went up by Rs 250 per kg and costs Rs 51,000.

