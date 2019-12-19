Gold, silver prices hiked in Hyderabad, other cities on December 19

Hyderabad: The gold price continues to rise on Thursday (December 19). Following the yellow metal, the silver rates have also hiked in all cities across the country.

In the Hyderabad market, the rate of ten grams of 24-carat gold increased by Rs 20 and touched Rs 39,620. Similarly, the price of ten grams of 22 grams of gold went up by Rs 70 and reached Rs 36,320. According to market experts, the gold rate had a positive impact due to the demand from domestic buyers and of strong international trends.

The cost of silver also hiked by Rs 50 and priced at Rs 46,850 in Hyderabad. A similar situation exists in Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam. Here the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold is 39,620 and the rate of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 36,320.

On the other side, the price of gold has increased by 0.03 percent to an ounce and reached USD 1,479.15. In the same way, the silver also rose by 0.08 percent to an ounce and touched USD 17.06.