Government incurred Rs 31,68,648 crore as expenses till Jan 2023

New Delhi: The government incurred Rs 31,68,648 crore as expenses up to January 2023, which was 75 percent of of the corresponding revised estimate of 2022-23.

According to the monthly account data released by the Finance Ministry on Tuesday, out of the total expenditure incurred by the government, Rs 25,97,756 crore was on revenue account and Rs 5,69,892 crore was on capital account.

Out of the total revenue expenditure, Rs 7,38,658 crore was on account of interest payments and Rs 3,99,400 crore was on account of major subsidies.

The government received Rs 19,76,483 crore (81.3 per cent of corresponding revised estimate of total receipts for current fiscal) upto January 2023 comprising Rs 16,88,710 crore tax revenue, Rs 2,30,939 crore of non-tax revenue, and Rs 57,194 crore of non-debt capital receipts.