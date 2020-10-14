Government invites proposals for the installation of EV charging stations on major highways

The Union Government has invited proposals for the installation of charging stations from entities that intend to build and operate Electric Vehicles (EV) charging infrastructure on major highways and expressways in the country.

The Department of Heavy Industries has floated an Expression of Interest for inviting proposals from government organizations, PSUs, state-owned DISCOMs, Oil PSUs and similar other public and private entities to build and operate Public EV charging infrastructure.

The proposals have been invited from interested entities to build and operate EV charging infrastructure on the Mumbai-Pune, Ahmedabad-Vadodara, Delhi-Agra Yamuna, Bengaluru-Mysore, Bengaluru-Chennai, Surat- Mumbai, Agra-Lucknow, Eastern Peripheral and Hyderabad-ORR Expressways. Similarly, proposals have also been invited from entities for highways including Delhi-Srinagar, Delhi-Kolkata, Agra-Nagpur, Meerut- Gangotri Dham, Mumbai - Delhi, Mumbai-Panaji, Mumbai-Nagpur, Mumbai-Bengaluru and Kolkata-Bhubaneswar.

The Centre has approved Phase-II of FAME [Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles] in India, for three years commencing from April 1, 2019. Under Phase-II of the FAME India Scheme, the Government intends to support the development of EV charging infrastructure by extending capital grants to organizations for promoting the use of Electric Vehicles (EVs). Its main focus is the electrification of public and shared transportation.