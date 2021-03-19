Government notifies draft rules for setting up Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility

Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MORTH) has notified draft rules for setting up a Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility (RVSF). The rules lay down the procedure for setting up, authorization and operation of RVSF.

These RVSFs shall be provided access to the VAHAN database and shall be authorized to make entries regarding scrapping of the vehicle and issuance of Scrapping Certificate.

MORTHIndia in a tweet said, "MORTH has drafted procedures for setting up, authorization & operation of Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility (RVSF), which will be provided access to VAHAN database & authorized to make entries regarding scrapping of the vehicle & issuance of Scrapping Certificate."





Other access to NCRB and police database will also be provided for verification of stolen vehicle or vehicle involved in criminal activity, before scrapping a vehicle. The rules specify the technical requirements and procedure to be followed by any legal entity for setting up RVSF. The government will develop a portal for single-window clearance for RVSF, on which the applicant will apply with documents and fee. State and UT governments would clear the proposal in a time-bound manner within 60 days.

MORTH says, the application process will be made seamless, transparent and time-bound.

The RVSF must take cybersecurity certifications for safe access to the VAHAN database. It will have to comply with relevant health and safety legislation/regulation and environmental norms laid down by the government or agencies.

The rules also lay down the process of an audit of RVSF, which shall be uploaded on the VAHAN portal annually and grade & evaluate the RVSF in terms of their performance & adherence to occupational health & safety compliances; regulatory, business, environment & labour standards.