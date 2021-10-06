Government notifies incentives and disincentives pertaining to Vehicles Scrapping Policy

Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) today issued GSR notification on incentives and disincentives pertaining to Vehicle Scrapping Policy. The GSR Notification, 714(E) dated 04.10.2021 in the Gazette of India shall come into force from April 1, 2022.

In the policy, there is a system of incentives and disincentives to nudge vehicle owners to discard old and polluting vehicles, which have higher maintenance and fuel consumption costs.

The Ministry said, as an incentive, there will be a waiver of the fee for the issue of a certificate of registration for a new vehicle, purchased against the authority of the Certificate of Deposit, issued by a Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility for a vehicle being scrapped.

The Ministry said, from April 1, 2022, the charge for renewing the license of a 15-year-old car will be Rs 5,000 and registration of a new vehicle will cost only Rs 600. The charges for registration of renewal of bikes older than 15 years will be Rs 1,000, but registering new vehicles will cost only Rs 300.

Besides, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has also issued Guidelines for the "Scheme for grant of Award to the Good Samaritan who has saved the life of a victim of a fatal accident involving a motor vehicle by administering immediate assistance and rushing to Hospital/Trauma Care Centre within the Golden Hour of the accident to provide medical treatment". The Scheme mainly aims to motivate the general public to help the road accident victims in an emergency situation, inspire and motivate others to save innocent lives on the road.