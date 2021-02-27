Government of India violating federal spirit in education reforms : SFI All India President VP Sanu

Tirupati, February 27: The SFI All India President VP Sanu criticised that Modi led BJP Government at center is violating the federal spirit in implementing educational reforms across the country, Union Government is taking steps to bring educational reforms in academic affairs without consultation of the states.

Addressing the SFI students in a two day plenary of AP state which began in Tirupati on Saturday, Sanu remembered that education is a union and state common subject hence during the reforms implementation BJP Government has to discuss with their counterparts in all the states.

He called upon the students to fight against the unscientific educational reforms which were implemented by the BJP Government for the last seven years in the country.

SFI All India President alleged that the BJP Government is forcefully introducing the Song Parivar policies in the education system, while the state governments are implementing these new reforms with fear.

Sanu criticised that Government of India did not release sufficient budget to IIT, IISER, Central University, IIM and AIMS higher learning institutions which were established after state bifurcation in AP.













Later, SFI state general secretary K Ramesh said that the state government had issued 77 GO to stop the scholarships and fees reimbursement to poor eligible students who were studying in private colleges.

By this state government decision thousands of poor students were suffering to pay the fee to college managements. He stated that over the students' issues SFI will chalk out a future action plan to fight against the anti students policies which were implemented by the state government as well as government of India.

SFI state President Ashok, office bearers Madhav, SuryaChandra, Suresh, Raja, Chinnari, Sivaraju, SomeswarRao and student representatives from 13 districts took part in the plenary.