Government's approach to Energy Sector is guided by mantras of Reach, Reinforce, Reform and Renewable energy: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said, the energy sector plays a big role in the progress of the country and contributes to both ease of living and ease of doing business. He was addressing a webinar for consultation towards effective implementation of Union Budget provisions in the power and renewable energy sector.

The Prime Minister said the webinar is an indication of trust between the government and private sectors and an attempt to find ways for quick implementation of the budget announcement for the sector.

PM Modi said that the government's approach for the sector has been holistic and four mantras have guided the approach - Reach, Reinforce, Reform and Renewable energy. He said last-mile connectivity is needed for reach and it needs to be reinforced by installation capacity.

Elaborating further, the Prime Minister said that for reach, the Government is focused on reaching every village and every household. He said that with regard to capacity reinforcement, India has become a power surplus country from a power deficit country.

He stated that in recent years, India has added 139 Giga Watts capacity and reached the goal of one nation-one grid-one frequency. He added that reforms like the UDAY scheme with an issue of Rs 2.32 lakh crore worth bond were undertaken to improve financial and operational efficiencies.