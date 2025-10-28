Govt never pressurised LIC to invest in Adani Group

New Delhi: After a US media outlet spread false information, factual inaccuracies, misleading claims and false narratives via its article, alleging that the government ‘pressured’ LIC to invest up to $3.9 billion in the Adani Group, former top LIC officials on Monday rebutted the claim, saying they were never influenced by the government to invest in any particular company in their entire career.

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has already issued an official rebuttal to The Washington Post article, categorically describing it as false, baseless, and far from the truth.An ex-LIC senior official told IANS on the condition of anonymity that in his entire tenure, “not once any government official or employee called him to suggest investing in any particular company”. “I had peaceful sleep every single day, knowing that we are free from any government pressure to decide on where to invest. We always followed due diligence before investing, and those stringent and rigorous processes are still in place,” said the former top LIC official, affirming that the government never interferes in any investment decision of LIC.