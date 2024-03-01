Govt okays Rs 1.26-trn worth 3 semicon plants

New Delhi: The central government on Thursday approved proposals to set up three semiconductor units in Gujarat and Assam with an estimated investment of Rs1.26 lakh crore.The construction of all three units will start within the next 100 days, Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said after the Union Cabinet cleared proposals. Tata Electronics Pvt Ltd will set up a semiconductor fab in partnership with Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp (PSMC), Taiwan. This unit will be constructed in Dholera, Gujarat. The plant will attract Rs91,000 crore investment.

