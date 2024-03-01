Live
- YS Jagan releases Jagananna Vidya Deevena funds
- Which Tea Helps you Lose Weight: Green Tea or Butterfly Pea Tea?
- Centre fast-tracks bypass projects to decongest Indore, Guwahati
- After filing FIR, UP Board officials deny 'paper leak'
- Telangana starts implementing ‘Gruha Jyothi’ scheme
- Hyderabad: TSIBE officials to take appropriate steps to prevent any untoward incident
- GHMC gears up for OTS campaigns to collect taxes
- Hyderabad: Narendra Modi to inaugurate CARO in Begumpet Airport on March 5
- Govt okays Rs 1.26-trn worth 3 semicon plants
- Hyderabad: CM A Revanth Reddy all praise for badminton player
New Delhi: The central government on Thursday approved proposals to set up three semiconductor units in Gujarat and Assam with an estimated investment...
New Delhi: The central government on Thursday approved proposals to set up three semiconductor units in Gujarat and Assam with an estimated investment of Rs1.26 lakh crore.The construction of all three units will start within the next 100 days, Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said after the Union Cabinet cleared proposals. Tata Electronics Pvt Ltd will set up a semiconductor fab in partnership with Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp (PSMC), Taiwan. This unit will be constructed in Dholera, Gujarat. The plant will attract Rs91,000 crore investment.
