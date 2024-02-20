Govt to hold roadshow in Mumbai to push Rs 8,500 cr coal gasification scheme

New Delhi : The Ministry of Coal is planning to hold an interaction with industry leaders in Mumbai on Wednesday as part of a roadshow for the promotion of coal/lignite gasification projects nationwide.

This event aims to nurture the growth and widespread adoption of coal/lignite gasification projects throughout the country. It signifies a notable stride towards leveraging the abundant coal and lignite resources to propel sustainable energy initiatives in India, the Coal Ministry said on Tuesday. An earlier interaction was held with captains of Industry in Hyderabad which the ministry termed as “successful” as it elicited a lot of enthusiasm.

The Centre has approved an investment outlay of Rs 8,500 crore scheme for coal/lignite gasification projects under three categories that include Government PSU’s, Private Players as well as Small Scale Projects. The scheme forms part of the government's vision to diversify energy sources, lessen reliance on imported fuels, and mitigate environmental impact through cleaner technologies.

Secretary, Ministry of Coal, Amrit Lal Meena, will be the Chief Guest for the event.

By forging strategic partnerships with industry players, the Ministry of Coal aims to expedite the adoption of gasification technologies and facilitate the creation of a robust ecosystem for coal/lignite-based energy solutions. The event will convene key stakeholders, including policymakers, licensors, EPC agencies, PMC consultants, industry frontrunners, and investors, to discuss the opportunities and hurdles associated with coal/lignite gasification projects. Participants will engage in insightful conversations, exchange best practices, and explore avenues for collaboration to propel the growth of gasification initiatives in India, the Coal Ministry said in a statement.

The Ministry of Coal has given an open invitation to all interested stakeholders to join the event for drawing up coal gasification plans.