Live
- OpenAI Unveils ChatGPT 5: ‘Like Talking to an Expert Who Knows Everything,’ Says Sam Altman
- Minor gang-raped in Kanpur, juvenile among two arrested
- Gold rates in Delhi surges today, check the rates on 08 August, 2025
- Har, Israel to work jointly on using modern tech: Saini
- Trump’s Tariff Move on India Disrupts Modi’s Russian Oil Strategy
- UP cops bust extortion racket in Kanpur; arrest lawyer, aide
- Have not slept in 7 days: Locals seek relocation amid anti-terror operation in Kulgam
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today surges, check the rates on 08 August, 2025
- Eyewitnesses who saw disaster happening in Dharali in shock
- Gold rates in Hyderabad today surges, check the rates on 08 August, 2025
Govt weaving higher income plan for handloom sector
Aims to connect weavers with entrepreneurs to jack up their annual income to Rs10 lakh: Giriraj Singh
New Delhi: Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh on Thursday said all 797 handloom clusters across the country need to be connected with entrepreneurs to expand the reach of such products in both domestic as well as global markets.
Addressing a National Handloom Day event, the minister said that linking weavers with entrepreneurs would help raise their annual income to Rs10 lakh. He also informed that 100 handloom and handicraft artisans have been onboarded to an e-platform to increase the global reach of handloom products.
“Today, 100 artisans have been onboarded onto an e-platform for Indian handloom products to reach overseas. I hope in the coming days, we will connect lakhs of handloom weavers. It is my wish and PM Modi’s direction that their average annual income be at least Rs8-10 lakh,” Singh said at the Handloom Day function.
It was not immediately officially clear why President Draupadi Murmu did not attend the function, but sources said she was unwell. The minister also expressed the desire for a startup programme to be launched to invite proposals on how the handloom technology can be upgraded to increase its production.
“I want all the 797 clusters in the country to be connected to entrepreneurs so that handloom products can reach domestic as well as overseas markets in large numbers,” Singh said. Addressing the handloom workers, the minister said, “Your designs are stolen by foreign designers and converted into their own designs. I am making arrangements through my department to ensure that your designs are not stolen by anyone, by connecting them (the designs) to Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain technology”.