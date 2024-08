Govt will address demand for Rs 7,500-monthly pension

New Delhi: The government has assured to look into the demands of 78 lakh pensioners seeking a minimum monthly pension of Rs7,500, the EPS-95 National Agitation Committee (NAC) said on Friday.

In a statement, the pensioners’ body said that Union Minister for Labour and Employment Mansukh Mandaviya met with its representatives and assured them that the government would take necessary steps to address their demand. The meeting took place following a protest organised by members of the EPS-95 National Agitation Committee in the national capital on Wednesday.

The members coming from various locations of the country have protested against the government here and demanded a higher pension instead of an average monthly pension of only Rs1,450, the body said adding that there are around 3.6 million pensioners who are getting even less than Rs1,000 as pension per month. The committee's president Ashok Raut said, “Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has assured the government is serious about finding solutions to our problems.