Grand opening of Interwood’s 16th Exclusive Brand outlet at Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Hyderabad saw the opening of Interwood‘s 16th exclusive brand outlet at the Asian sun city Building located behind the AMB mall at Kothaguda Circle. The event was a day long soirée that witnessed the congregation of the best design minds comprising of architects, interior designers and boutique builders alike.

With more than 14 curated ensembles of Modular Kitchens and wardrobes, the experience centre is replete with an entire suite of the brand s best offerings. It works on a design, develop and install principle where every Kitchen and wardrobe solution is made to order based on the customer’s requirements.

Enumerating the brand’s vision, Mr Hardeep Sawhney, Chairman, Interwood said “Interwood, over the last thirty years in existence has evolved into a mature brand fulfilling aspirations and desires of premium Indian households helping them transform the way they cook and live.” He further stated the readiness of Interwood in catering to the demand drive caused by growing demographics of cities like Hyderabad.

The brand has its USP as – “The best of European grade quality, at honest Indian Prices. It stands up to its reputation of having serviced more than 20,000 premium households over the last three decades boasting of an impressive repertoire of clients. Speaking on the occasion Ms. Kasturi Sawhney (Executive director)stated “ With a wide range of design and finishes being offered, the architects and interior designers will experience a latitude of options to express their design sensibilities.”

With a captive manufacturing facility spread over 1 lac sft. at Bangalore, Interwood has a capacity to produce about 1000 kitchens and wardrobes in a month.