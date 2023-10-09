Live
Just In
GRT Jewellers bags award
Highlights
GRT Jewellers won the ‘Bridal Statement Jewellery of the Year’ award at the recently held FURA Retail Jeweller India Awards 2023.
Hyderabad: GRT Jewellers won the ‘Bridal Statement Jewellery of the Year’ award at the recently held FURA Retail Jeweller India Awards 2023.
The 18th edition of the awards ceremony supported by World Gold Council and Solitaire Gemological Laboratories had participants and nominations from across the world and is held at a very high regard in the jewellery industry.
G R 'Anand' Ananthapadmanabhan, MD of GRT Jewellers, said: "At GRT Jewellers, we believe in staying ahead of the curve by blending tradition and trends with innovation.”
