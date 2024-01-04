GRT Jewellers donates Rs 96.41L under CSR

Hyderabad: GRT Jewellers said as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility it has made a donation of Rs 96.41 lakh, on the festive occasion, to two organisations that are working towards serving the society.

The Child Trust, at Nungabakkam in Chennai, a non-profit organisation dedicated to providing comprehensive healthcare and support to underprivileged children has received an aid of Rs 61.63 lakh. The contribution will be utilised towards the purchase of Bronchoscope drying cabinet, Anesthesia workstation, OT Light, Patient warmer and Video Laryngoscope, medical equipment for the operation theatre.

Similarly, GRT Jewellers has donated Rs 34.78 lakh to Sankara Nethralaya, the first ISO 9002 certified Eye Hospital in Asia and a not-for-profit missionary institution for ophthalmic care in Chennai. The donation will be utilised for purchase of Humphrey field analyzer (used for identify the type of vision defect) and Ophthalmic equipment used for vision care treatment.

On the occasion, G R Anand Ananthapadmanaban, Managing Director, GRT Jewellers, said: “At GRT Jewellers, we believe in contributing to the betterment of society in every way we can. Our association with Child Trust and Sankara Nethralaya is a step towards creating a healthier and happier future for the children. We are privileged to support this noble cause and we hope that our contribution will make a meaningful impact.”

Adding to this G R Radhakrishnan, MD, GRT Jewellers, said: “Our community’s well-being must be every citizen’s first priority, and what better way to help than to enable those who are constantly serving the masses.