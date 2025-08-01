Live
GRT Jewellers gets PGI award
Hyderabad: GRT Jewellers, a jewellery retail chain has announced that it got ana award at the recently held Platinum Season of Love 2025 contest, hosted by Platinum Guild International.
This win marks the brand’s ninth consecutive year of being honoured, underscoring its dominant presence in the platinum segment.
GR Anand Ananthapadmanaban, MD, GRT Jewellers, said: “By the grace of God, GRT Jewellers has once again distinguished itself among approximately 1,650 retailers that competed. It brings me immense joy, and this recognition truly belongs to our customers whose unwavering support has guided us. I also wish to express heartfelt thanks to our team for their steadfast commitment in driving our success.”
The brand also said that it has around 66 showrooms, 65 across South India and one in Singapore.The awards recognised GRTJewellers for exceptional platinum sales performance nationally and in the South region,reflecting its sustained leadership since 2017.