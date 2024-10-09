GRT Jewellers receives awards

Hyderabad: GRT Jewellers, a leading jewellery brands has announced that it bagged two awards at the 13th edition of the National Jewellery Awards (NJA) held at the Jio Convention Centre, Mumbai on 26September. Among over 1,000 entriesacross 35 categories, GRT Jewellers won the titles of ‘Innovation Jewellery of theYear’ and ‘Best Colour Stone Ring of the Year.’

GR Anand Ananthapadmanabhan, MD of GRTsaid: “These awards are a testament to the passion and dedication of our entire team.Every jewellery at GRT is crafted with immense care and creativity. This recognitionbelongs to each one of our employees. I also want to extend my heartfelt thanks toour loyal customers, whose trust and support inspire us to reach new heights everyday.” GR Radhakrishnan, MD, added: “We are deeply honoured toaccept these prestigious awards.

The National Jewellery Awards are among themost respected honours in the industry, and it’s truly a privilege to be recognized. Iextend my sincerest gratitude to the jury and esteemed committee. These awardsremind us to continue innovating while remaining true to the traditions that define us as jewellers.”