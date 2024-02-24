Live
- Article 370 Box Office Collection Day 1: Yami Gautam's Stellar Performance
- Karimnagar district faces dire shortage of fire stations
- Apple's Foldable Future: It is the iPad Fold, Not the iPhone Fold
- Congress keen to wrest Khammam from BRS
- Vijayawada: Bank pensioners demand pension updation
- BJP demands to provide roads, electricity and water facility in Kurnool
- Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra held in Serilingampally
- 5 Best looks of Tripti Dimri that you can recreate for a date night
- Mastering sofa selection: A comprehensive guide for your living room
- Wholesome and Fun Lunch Box: Recipes for Kids
Just In
GSTN to share data with RBI’s credit platform
New Delhi: The government has permitted GST Network to share data about GST-registered businesses, based on their consent, with the Reserve Bank’s...
New Delhi: The government has permitted GST Network to share data about GST-registered businesses, based on their consent, with the Reserve Bank’s ‘Public Tech Platform for Frictionless Credit’. The move will help entities get loans faster on the basis of shared Goods and Services Tax (GST)-related information.
The platform, created by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) subsidiary Reserve Bank Innovation Hub, is intended to enable seamless flow of necessary information to lenders to help in disbursing credit. In a notification, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has said the Central Government, on the recommendation of the Council, notifies Public Tech Platform for Frictionless Credit as the system with which information may be shared by the common portal based on consent.” The platform has been developed for the operation of a large ecosystem of credit, to ensure access of information from various data sources digitally.