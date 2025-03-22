Live
Gujarat bags Rs 9.45-trn investments
Ahmedabad: Ahead of the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, the State government has signed a total of 55,860 projects with a proposed investment of Rs 9.45 lakh crore, Industries Minister Balwantsinh Rajput said.
Of these, 32,801 projects have already been commissioned, 13,051 are in the initial stages, and 6,217 are under implementation, he informed the Legislative Assembly. Minister Rajput emphasised the impact of the biennial summit, first launched in 2003 under then Gujarat Chief Minister and current Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
He credited the initiative for transforming Gujarat into a preferred destination for multinational companies and positioning it as a model of economic development for the nation.
