Gujarat Finance Minister to spearhead Vibrant Gujarat roadshow in Chennai

Ahmedabad : Gujarat Finance Minister Kanu Desai will lead a roadshow in Chennai on November 2. The event is part of a series of promotional roadshows for the 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS), which will take place from January 10 to 12, 2024.

Before Chennai, the Gujarat government conducted similar roadshows in major cities, including Delhi, Mumbai and Chandigarh, as part of its efforts to amplify the reach and impact of the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit.

The Chennai roadshow, aimed at showcasing the summit's potential and drawing in investments, follows on the heels of a similar event in Kolkata. At the Chennai event, Desai is expected to address the attendees, highlighting the two-decade success story of VGGS.

He will also elucidate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ambitious 'Viksit Bharat@2047' vision and Gujarat's preparedness under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel’s leadership.

One of the key objectives of the Chennai roadshow is to attract investments for mega projects that are shaping the future, such as GIFT City, Dholera SIR, and Mandal Bechraji Special Investment Region.

Shankar Vanavarayar, Chairman of the CII Tamil Nadu State Council and Executive Director of ABT Industries Ltd., is slated to deliver the welcome address. Swaroop P, Commissioner of Land Reforms and Ex-officio Secretary of the Revenue Department, Government of Gujarat, will present an overview of business opportunities in the state.