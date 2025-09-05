Haier India Partners with Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 for 6th Consecutive Year to Strengthen Regional Consumer Engagement

Haier Appliances India, the No.1 global major appliances brand for 16 consecutive years, returns to the spotlight as the Associate Sponsor of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9, airing on Star Maa SD & HD and streaming on JioHotstar. This partnership with one of South India’s most-watched reality shows reinforces Haier India’s continued commitment to strengthening its connect with Telugu-speaking audiences by showcasing its range of innovative and customer-centric home appliances.

As part of this collaboration, Haier will feature its latest range of LED TVs, refrigerators, and air conditioners within the Bigg Boss Telugu house, embodying the brand’s ethos of “More Creation, More Possibilities.” Through seamless in-show integration, Haier will spotlight its advanced AI-powered technology, innovative features and premium design, bringing its story of innovation and quality directly into the homes of viewers.

Haier will bring an interactive edge to the show by featuring its innovative washing machines in a specially designed in-house task. This activation will showcase Haier’s cutting-edge laundry technology while reinforcing the brand’s commitment to making everyday chores smarter and more efficient. By creating engaging and memorable moments, Haier aims to deepen its emotional connect with both contestants and viewers alike.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. NS Satish, President of Haier Appliances India, stated, "Our previous collaboration with Bigg Boss Telugu was highly successful, and we are excited to build on that momentum with this renewed partnership. As one of the most influential platforms in the region, the show enables us to engage with millions of viewers in the most relatable and entertaining way. This integration provides a powerful opportunity to demonstrate how Haier’s innovative appliances seamlessly complement modern lifestyles, whether it’s immersive entertainment through our LED TVs, ultimate comfort with our ACs, smart convenience with our Washing Machines or long-lasting freshness from our advanced refrigerators. We remain deeply committed to strengthening our connection with regional consumers by delivering meaningful experiences and redefining everyday living through innovation.”