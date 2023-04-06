AWS, Tech Mahindra Foundation helping locals bag tech jobs

Hyderabad: Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Tech Mahindra Foundation announced the graduation of upcoming technology professionals from the AWS re/Start programme in Hyderabad.AWS re/Start is a free, 12-week, entry-level cloud skills programme that helps prepare unemployed and underemployed learners for exciting careers in cloud computing, and connects them with employment opportunities at local employers.

"Our team is happy to be working with AWS to enable young people from diverse tech and non-tech backgrounds to acquire in-demand cloud skills through the AWS re/Start programme, and prepare them for employment in the field of cloud computing and IT. We wish all the graduates great success in their new cloud careers," said Chetan Kapoor, CEO of Tech Mahindra Foundation.

"AWS is deeply committed to supporting India's digital transformation and the recently launched AWS Asia Pacific (Hyderabad) Region, our second region in India, gives organisations more choice and flexibility to run their workloads in the cloud. To harness the power of the cloud, we need to build a strong, diverse pipeline of digitally skilled talent," said Amit Mehta, Head of Training and Certification, AWS India Pvt Ltd.

Since launching in India in October 2021, the AWS re/Start programme has helped people from a diverse range of non-tech backgrounds pivot to studying tech and gaining vital entry-level cloud skills that prepare them for roles in operations, site reliability, and infrastructure support. The cohort-based training is currently offered in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi, Vizag, Kurnool, Chandigarh, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai, Pune, and Thiruvananthapuram.

AWS re/Start is a global workforce development program available in 60 countries and connects more than 98 per cent of graduates with job interview opportunities.