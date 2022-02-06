Navi MF launches new fund of funds

Hyderabad: Navi Mutual Fund launched a new fund offer - Navi US Total Stock Market Fund of Fund which will be invested in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI), one of the largest passively managed US-based ETFs, with a low Expense Ratio of 0.06 per cent. The NFO opened on February 4 and closes on February 18, 2022.

Sachin Bansal, Co-founder of the Navi Group, said, "With this launch, for the first time we are giving Indian retail investors a convenient and low-cost means to participate in the entire US stock market providing new investment opportunities at best possible cost".

VTI tracks the CRSP US Total Market Index comprising 4,000 stocks having considerable allocation to the most popular names such as Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, Facebook and Tesla. The broad-based US index had an annualised return of 28.15 per cent, 20.11 per cent and 20.27per cent over the last 1 year, 5 years and 10 years, respectively (as of Dec 31, 2021). In addition to this, a low correlation between the equity markets of US and India and potential appreciation of Dollar against Rupee provides the Indian investors with US equities in their investment portfolios.

The fund house so far launched Navi Nifty Next 50 Index Fund and Navi Nifty Bank Index Fund in January, this will be the third fund and plans to launch three more funds by the end of March this year.