HCAH bags QAI accreditation

Hyderabad: HCAH, India's out-of-hospital care provider, has announced that its Hyderabad facility has received the prestigious QAI (Quality and Accreditation Institute) accreditation for Transition Care Centres, making it the first-ever facility in India to receive this certification. HCAH receives the accreditation for maintaining the highest quality of services at its Hyderabad Transition Care Centre (TCC). The health-tech organisation continues to set benchmarks in quality services with this latest accreditation adding to its already impressive track record in quality standards, as it becomes the only organisation to receive two QAI accreditations and one NABH (National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers) accreditation.



Commenting on this achievement, Vivek Srivastava, Co-founder and CEO, HCAH, said "As we continue to expand our footprint nationwide, we see this as an essential step to strengthen our position and emerge as the outstanding quality healthcare provider in this segment. HCAH has been delivering excellence in out-of-hospital care for the last ten years and focuses on improving the quality of life for patients and minimising the chances of readmission. Further, having this accreditation will make it easier for insurance companies to fund patient expenses, thereby addressing the issue of payers."



Dr Gaurav Thukral, COO, HCAH, said: "Four years ago, HCAH became the first home healthcare company to receive QAI accreditation and now building on the legacy, HCAH's Hyderabad TCC becomes the first to be accredited under the Indian Standards for TCC developed by QAI. These standards have been approved by the Board of QAI's Centre for Accreditation of Health & Social Care. We are sure that this is the first of many".

