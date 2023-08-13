HCC to hold textile fair

Hindustan Chamber of Commerce (HCC) will organise AsiaTex 2023, a textile trade fair, at Jio World Convention Centre, BKC, Mumbai, from August 31 to September 2, 2023.

This will be 5th edition of the B2B fair. HCC president Shikharchand Jain stated that there would be about 125 stalls in the fair as the chamber has completed 125 years. It will have on display a large range of yarns, fabrics, made-ups, technical textiles, uniform fabrics, home textiles, furnishing fabrics, knits, garments etc. mainly by manufacturers and exporters.

