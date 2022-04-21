HCL Technologies Q4FY22 Results: Consolidated Profit rose 4.38% QoQ to Rs 3,593 crore

Large-cap IT major HCL Technologies today reported a 4.38% Quarter-on-Quarter (QoQ) rise in the consolidated profit at Rs 3,593 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The consolidated profit was Rs 3,442 crore in the previous quarter ended December 31, 2021.



Revenue from operations rose 1.19% QoQ to Rs 22,597 crore as compared to Rs 22,331 crore posted in December 2021 quarter. The company's EBIT declined 4.41% QoQ to Rs 4,069 crore in Q4FY22 as against Rs 4,257 crore posted in Q3FY22.

The Board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 18 per equity share.

Our core beliefs of innovation and collaboration, driven by a strong faith in humanitarian values, have stood us well in these fast-changing times. Clients worldwide see HCL Technologies as their partner of choice to drive business outcomes with our leading-edge technology services, solutions and products. We remain committed to transforming lives and uplifting marginalized communities through the work and perseverance of the HCL Foundation", said Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Chairperson, HCL Tech.

The company has reported revenue growth at 12.7% YoY in Constant Currency in FY22. Services Revenue crossed the US$ 10 billion milestones and registered a growth of 14.9% YoY cc for FY22.

During Q4, the services business has grown at 5.0% QoQ cc (17.5% YoY cc). Engineering and R&D Services grew at robust 3.9% QoQ cc (23.7% YoY cc) driven by traction in digital engineering and IoT Works. IT and Business Services grew at healthy 5.2% QoQ cc (16.2% YoY cc), driven by an acceleration in cloud transformation and application and data modernization.