HCLTech joins MIT Media Lab in the US to collaborate on next-gen AI research
HCLTech, a leading global technology company, has joined the MIT Media Lab, a world-renowned research and innovation ecosystem at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) that brings together pioneering research and forward-thinking enterprises. This new engagement reflects HCLTech’s ongoing commitment to shaping the future of AI and accelerating breakthroughs in emerging technology areas, such as quantum computing, through collaborative innovation.
HCLTech will have access to MIT Media Lab’s research and networks, enabling it to deepen engagement with faculty, researchers and innovators in next-generation technologies, particularly AI. This will also enable HCLTech to co-develop projects that could translate meaningful AI innovation into impactful and scalable solutions.
“We welcome HCLTech to the MIT Media Lab at a pivotal moment in the evolution of artificial intelligence,” said Jessica Rosenworcel. Executive Director of the MIT Media Lab. “Their commitment to exploring applied AI aligns with our mission to design technologies that empower humanity. We look forward to dynamic collaboration that may advance responsible, human-centered innovation in AI and beyond.”
“We are thrilled to collaborate with the MIT Media Lab at the forefront of applied AI research. By engaging with MIT Media Lab’s world-class faculty and researchers, we aim to explore co- development of AI innovations that create real-world impact,” said Vijay Guntur, Chief Technology Officer and Head of Ecosystems at HCLTech.